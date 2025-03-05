https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163657SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A serene landscape video with a low-angle view of a vibrant poppy field under a soft, golden sunset, capturing a tranquil, natural beauty. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.53 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.04 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.61 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare