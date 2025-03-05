https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163709SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopAerial video view of a medieval castle perched on a cliff, surrounded by lush landscapes and dramatic skies, evoking a sense of history and mystery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare