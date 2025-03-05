https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163713SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video of a medieval castle atop a rocky hill, under a dramatic sky. The wide-angle view captures the grandeur and isolation of the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare