rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163757
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Vintage microphone close-up with a retro vibe, set against a vibrant purple-pink backdrop. Captured from a low angle, ideal for a music video theme. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.6 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.08 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.11 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.98 MB

View personal and business license