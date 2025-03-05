https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163792SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up portrait of a smiling woman with curly hair, shot at eye level. Bright, natural lighting gives a candid, joyful video vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.54 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.1 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare