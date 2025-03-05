https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163812SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Dynamic video still of a meteor shower captured from a low angle, showcasing bright, fiery trails against a dark sky, creating a sense of motion and wonder. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.53 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare