https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163878SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A red fox sits in snow, captured at eye level. The video style emphasizes the serene winter landscape and the fox's vivid fur against the white backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare