https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163880SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A red fox sits in a snowy forest, captured in a side profile shot. The video conveys a serene, natural winter scene with a focus on wildlife.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare