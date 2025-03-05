https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163890SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Silhouette of a wolf howling atop a rock under a full moon. Low-angle shot creates a dramatic, mystical video scene with a night sky backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.54 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare