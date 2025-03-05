https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163898SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video of a red fox in the snow, captured from a low angle. The fox's intense gaze and vibrant fur contrast with the white background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 40.88 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.53 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.25 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare