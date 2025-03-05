https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163949SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up side view of a vibrant orange flower with dew, set against a blurred background, ideal for a nature video. Captured at a low angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 951.61 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare