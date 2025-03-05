https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163957SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of an orange flower with water droplets, shot from a side angle. Soft bokeh background enhances the delicate, serene mood. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare