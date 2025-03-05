https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163960SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wolf prowls through a snowy forest at night, captured from a low-angle, creating a suspenseful, cinematic video scene with glowing eyes.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare