https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163975SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A majestic wolf stands in a snowy forest, captured from a low-angle, creating a dramatic and intense video scene with a mysterious atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.16 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 13.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare