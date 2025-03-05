https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17163997SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant orange flower with water droplets, captured from a side angle against a soft-focus dark background, highlighting its delicate petals. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 10.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 851.92 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare