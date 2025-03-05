https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164019SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A man sits by a campfire on rocky terrain at dusk, captured from a low angle. The video conveys solitude and tranquility in a mountainous landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 804.36 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare