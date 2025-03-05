https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164022SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic video scene of a glowing sun with rings, surrounded by planets. Captured from a wide-angle perspective, showcasing a vibrant, galactic style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare