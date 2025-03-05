https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164088SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A cozy bedroom with modern decor, captured from a wide-angle view. Soft lighting and neutral tones create a serene video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.18 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare