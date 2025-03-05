https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164117SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene night sky video scene with a full moon and stars above fluffy clouds. Captured from a low angle, creating a dreamy, celestial atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.46 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.64 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare