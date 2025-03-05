https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164145SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A full moon in a starry night sky, captured from a low-angle perspective, creating a serene and mystical atmosphere, ideal for a night-themed video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare