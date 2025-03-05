https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164149SaveSaveVideo Info0:1230 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept with two glowing humanoid figures facing each other. Dynamic low-angle shot with neon light streaks radiating outward. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 102.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 67.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare