https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164179SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept of two wireframe figures connecting with light strands. Side angle highlights the digital, symmetrical design. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.51 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.54 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare