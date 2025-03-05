https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164228SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Enchanting forest path with sunlight filtering through twisted trees, captured from a low angle, evoking a mystical video game setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare