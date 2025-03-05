https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164248SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A fiery phoenix with glowing wings soars against a starry galaxy backdrop. Low-angle view enhances its majestic rise. Ideal for a fantasy video theme. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare