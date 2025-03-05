https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164300SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a vibrant meadow of wildflowers at sunset, with rolling hills and distant mountains under a golden sky. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.2 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare