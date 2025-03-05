https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164305SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A steaming cup of coffee on a wooden table, captured in a close-up angle. The swirling steam creates a dynamic, artistic video effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare