rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164334
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of swirling steam rising from a cup of coffee. Captured from a high angle, showcasing the intricate patterns of steam in motion. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 60.5 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 28.34 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.62 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.86 MB

View personal and business license