https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164334SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of swirling steam rising from a cup of coffee. Captured from a high angle, showcasing the intricate patterns of steam in motion. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 60.5 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 28.34 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.62 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare