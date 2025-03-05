https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164343SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A surreal video still of an open book with black smoke swirling upwards. Shot from a high angle, the image has a blue-toned, mystical style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 71.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare