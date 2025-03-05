https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164345SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical open book emits swirling blue smoke, captured from a low-angle. The video style evokes a sense of magic and wonder. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare