https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164371SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Futuristic space station against a starry galaxy backdrop, captured from a low-angle. Perfect for a sci-fi video setting or concept art.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare