https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164399SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of plastic waste floating in a river, highlighting environmental pollution amidst lush greenery in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.2 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.81 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare