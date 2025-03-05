rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164433
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

Vibrant, abstract video concept with cascading neon lights and bokeh effect. Shot from a low angle, creating a dynamic, immersive visual experience. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.37 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.76 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.24 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.45 MB

View personal and business license