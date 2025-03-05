rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164481
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A mystical video concept of a person meditating under a cosmic sky. Shot from behind at a low angle, capturing vibrant, swirling galaxies.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.95 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.13 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.22 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.19 MB

View personal and business license