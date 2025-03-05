https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164481SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A mystical video concept of a person meditating under a cosmic sky. Shot from behind at a low angle, capturing vibrant, swirling galaxies.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 23.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare