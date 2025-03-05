https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164488SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical video concept showing a person meditating under a cosmic sky. Low-angle view emphasizes the vibrant, swirling galaxy above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 45.63 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.96 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.08 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare