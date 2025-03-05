https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164637SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A cosmic network of glowing planets connected by lines, viewed from above. The style is futuristic, ideal for a sci-fi video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.93 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 40.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.71 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare