https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164666SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dramatic low-angle shot of a robed figure with arms outstretched, illuminated by a beam of light, creating a cinematic, ethereal video scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare