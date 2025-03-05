https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164726SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing upward angle captures tall trees silhouetted against a moonlit sky, creating a serene, cinematic video scene of nature's beauty. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 101.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 54.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare