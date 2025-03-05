https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164734SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cinematic night scene with a low-angle view of towering trees under a full moon, capturing a serene, mystical atmosphere like a nature video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.05 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.79 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare