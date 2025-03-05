https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164746SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dramatic wide-angle shot of a stormy sky with vivid lightning, creating a cinematic video effect of intense, electrifying energy.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.22 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare