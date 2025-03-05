https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164748SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Lush greenery with a low-angle view, capturing sunlight filtering through leaves. Ideal for a serene nature video backdrop, emphasizing tranquility. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare