rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164748
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Lush greenery with a low-angle view, capturing sunlight filtering through leaves. Ideal for a serene nature video backdrop, emphasizing tranquility. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.89 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.81 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.92 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.65 MB

View personal and business license