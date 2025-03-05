https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164757SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video concept showing a galaxy swirling inside a wine glass. Captured at eye level, blending cosmic wonder with everyday objects.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare