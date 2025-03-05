https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164761SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing top-down video shot of a swirling galaxy-like pattern inside a glass, creating a cosmic and abstract visual effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare