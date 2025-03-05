https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164839SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up, low-angle shot of a construction worker measuring wood on a sunny day, capturing the essence of craftsmanship in a documentary-style video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare