https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164842SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Time-lapse video concept of plant growth, side angle captures sprouting seedlings in vibrant sunlight, symbolizing nature's cycle and renewal. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare