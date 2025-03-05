rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164842
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Time-lapse video concept of plant growth, side angle captures sprouting seedlings in vibrant sunlight, symbolizing nature's cycle and renewal. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.38 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.9 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.46 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.04 MB

View personal and business license