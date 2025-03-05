https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164932SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A lively group collaborates around a laptop, captured from a side angle. The video conveys teamwork and creativity in a modern office setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare