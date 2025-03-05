https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17164946SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a hand holding a microphone, facing a blurred audience. Captured from a first-person angle, ideal for a conference or presentation video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare