https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165075SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dynamic video shot from eye-level captures blurred shoppers passing vibrant fruits in a supermarket, highlighting movement and color.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare