rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165102
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial view of a cargo ship with colorful containers, sailing in deep blue water. The video captures the ship's symmetry and vibrant hues from above. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.59 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.44 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.24 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.79 MB

View personal and business license