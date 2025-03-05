https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165140SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a vibrant cargo ship navigating the vast ocean, emphasizing global trade with a dynamic, high-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare