https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17165150SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A doctor reviews brain scans on dual monitors in a lab. The over-the-shoulder angle emphasizes the video analysis of medical data.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare